Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 78767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $513.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 521.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

