Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 552.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 231,773 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

