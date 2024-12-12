RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RTL Group Price Performance

Shares of RTL Group stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Get RTL Group alerts:

About RTL Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.