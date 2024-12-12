Rule One Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 162,001 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,000. Howard Hughes comprises about 5.4% of Rule One Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rule One Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 356,025 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

