Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RYHTY stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

