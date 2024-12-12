Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of RYHTY stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
