Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. 723,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.
Sagen MI Canada Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.48.
Sagen MI Canada Company Profile
Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.
Further Reading
