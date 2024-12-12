Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,890,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $237.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

