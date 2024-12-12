Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 11,390 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 270,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $388.75 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.12 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.69.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

