Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,202,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.