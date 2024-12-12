Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.89 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

