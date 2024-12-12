Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1,646.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,984 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,231,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.