Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $57.05 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,848 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 2.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $57,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.