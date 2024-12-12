Saratoga Research & Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 0.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.46 and its 200-day moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 70.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $139,741.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,949.51. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

