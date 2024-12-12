Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. 746,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,267,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Savara Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 1,608,522 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

