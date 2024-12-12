Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,187 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

