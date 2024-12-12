Scotiabank Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.05.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.58. 914,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

