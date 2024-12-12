Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 956,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 1,021,731 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 678,490 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

