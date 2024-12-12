scPharmaceuticals Reports Variability in Shelf-Life Testing for SCP-111 Combination Product

On December 11, 2024, scPharmaceuticals Inc. shared in an 8-K filing that it has encountered variability in shelf-life testing within one lot of the SCP-111 Combination Product. While the potential impact on the Company’s planned submission of the sNDA in January 2025 remains uncertain currently, there is a possibility that the submission might be delayed until later in 2025.

The information disclosed in the 8-K filing, under Item 7.01 concerning Regulation FD Disclosure, clarifies that this information should not be considered as filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as specified by specific reference in such filings.

Furthermore, the Company’s 8-K filing emphasized forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s expectations for future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties highlighted in the filing include the Company’s reliance on the commercial success of FUROSCIX and other product candidates, the reception of regulatory approval, challenges in manufacturing or delivering sufficient product for commercialization, and the potential setbacks or delays in clinical development, among others.

The Company has underlined that the information presented in the 8-K filing is as of the release date, and it holds no obligation to update this information unless mandated by law.

Regarding signatures, the filing shows that scPharmaceuticals Inc., represented by President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Tucker, duly caused the report to be signed on its behalf.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

