Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $353.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

