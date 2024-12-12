Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $243.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can SentinelOne Rebound in 2025 After CrowdStrike’s Slip-Up?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Beaten-Down Small Caps Building Momentum for a 2025 Rally
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Expect This Cruise Stock To Rally Another 30%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.