Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DAL opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

