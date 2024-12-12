Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.0 %

Sekisui House stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,810. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sekisui House has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

About Sekisui House

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.