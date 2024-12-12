Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.02. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 191,409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 7.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 145.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 186.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

