Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.94 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.28). Approximately 169,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 131,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.27).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of £63.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.50.

About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

