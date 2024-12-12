SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

