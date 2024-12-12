Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 98,156 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

