Sfmg LLC Decreases Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 148.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

