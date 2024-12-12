Sfmg LLC Decreases Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 148.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on STLA
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can SentinelOne Rebound in 2025 After CrowdStrike’s Slip-Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.