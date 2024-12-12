Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

