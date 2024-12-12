Sfmg LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4,581.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 41,279 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $181.80 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

