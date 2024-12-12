SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 313.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

QXQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

