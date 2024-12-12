Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Reduced by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shopify Stock Up 3.5 %

SHOP opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $120.72.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.