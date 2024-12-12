Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Drops By 57.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,842,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 13,827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
