Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Drops By 57.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,842,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 13,827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

