Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Drops By 54.5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

