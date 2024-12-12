Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Drops By 54.5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $5.35.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.