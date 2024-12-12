Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Increases By 276.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the November 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.2 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.46 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

