Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Increases By 276.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the November 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.2 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.46 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.
About Barratt Developments
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.