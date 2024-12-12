Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Expands By 75,750.0%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 75,750.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

