Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 66.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

