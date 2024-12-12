Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Rises By 379.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 379.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
