Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Rises By 379.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 379.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

DWAHY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 31,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Daiwa House Industry has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.