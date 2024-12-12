Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 86.9%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKEY. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,996. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.4604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

