Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Rises By 136.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

