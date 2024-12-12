Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Rises By 136.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Decisive Dividend Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
