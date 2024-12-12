Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Drops By 86.6%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 85,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 841.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.