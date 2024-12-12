Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Drops By 86.6%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 85,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
