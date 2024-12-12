Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Drops By 92.8%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,692. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

