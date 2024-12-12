Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Drops By 92.8%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,692. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
