Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Grows By 533.3%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Eramet has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

