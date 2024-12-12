Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 268.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 268.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 107,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

