Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 268.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 268.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 107,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
