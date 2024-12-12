Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 329.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 329.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
FLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 18,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,595. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.