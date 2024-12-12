Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 329.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 329.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 18,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,595. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

