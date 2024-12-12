Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Rises By 237.0%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason T. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. This represents a 21.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ GWAV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,789. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Featured Stories

