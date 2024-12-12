Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Decreases By 95.6%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $22.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IMI has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

