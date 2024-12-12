Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 68.5%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the November 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 28,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,519. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

