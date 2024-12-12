Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 68.5%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the November 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 28,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,519. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
