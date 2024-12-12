Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Increases By 200.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kish Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of KISB stock remained flat at $31.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Get Kish Bancorp alerts:

Kish Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.