Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rises By 1,900.0%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
