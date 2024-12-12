Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Expands By 320.0%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.